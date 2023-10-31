Matthew Perry’s ex Molly Hurwitz, assistant Briana Brancato react to actor’s death

Matthew Perry’s ex Molly Hurwitz and assistant and longtime friend Briana Brancato have broken silence on the 17 again alum’s sudden death at 54 because of apparent drowning Saturday.



“He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented,” Hurwitz wrote on Instagram Monday.

Adding, “While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known.”

“No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship,” she further continued.

In addition, Hurwitz shared memories of watching Friends with Perry before the reunion special debuted on HBO Max in 2021.

“‘Fuck, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???'” she remembered Perry saying.

“We rewound and studied scenes,” she added. “Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.”

“Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace. Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication),” Hurwitz concluded.

Matthew Perry’s former assistant and best friend, Briana Brancato also added to Perry’s death on Instagram.



“I’ve expressed my deepest gratitude to him on numerous occasions, not only for guiding me into a career I cherish but also for allowing me to take care of him for 7 years,” she shared along with a heart-felt carousel of pictures from throughout her time with the Fools Rush In star .

“Along [with] the countless other experiences I’m thankful for. From witnessing him in his genius to sharing in his worldly adventures living around the world, he took me on a remarkable journey.”

Brancato went on to say that although her "heart is heavy," she is trying to honor Perry's life by preserving his legacy in "the most profound way."

“I hope that up there, in the great beyond, Mattman is sending us signs. We truly need them. You’ll forever be in my heart. I love you Matty,” she ended her post.



