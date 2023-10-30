Prince William, Kate Middleton return to spotlight as King Charles heads to Kenya

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who have been out of the spotlight for last few days, are ready to return to their royal duties with all their devotion and spirits.

Kensington Palace made a delightful announcement about the Prince and Princess of Wales's next plan soon-after King Charles and Queen Camilla left the UK for four-day visit to Kenya on Monday.

William and Kate will grace the streets of Scotland on Thursday, where the royal couple will meet organizations that support rural communities in Moray and Inverness.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's parents will learn more about how the causes support the mental health of young people through access to the great outdoors and practical learning opportunities.

Kate and William, who are also known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, will also spend time with members of the Lower Speyside Young Farmers at Brodieshill Farm.

The royal couple's new plan has been revealed after their children returned to studies as Lambrook School's break comes to a close.

Princess Kate is also expected to take her kids trick-or-treating like she did last year this Halloween.



William and Kate scaled back their schedules to spend extra time with their children during the school vacation. The couple's decision to focus on their family is just one example of how they're raising their kids differently than previous generations of royals.