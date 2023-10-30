Travis Barker claims Kourtney 'knows' about his crush on Kim Kardashian

Travis Barker clapped back at “ridiculous” rumors he is the reason behind sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s ongoing feud.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the Blink-182 drummer called out the internet for bringing up his years-old confessions about the SKIMS mogul, and said: “You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous.”

It has been widely speculated that the Lemme mogul’s resentment toward Kim stems from Barker’s old crush on her sister, which he admitted to in his 2016 memoir.

In the book, the musician detailed his infatuation with The Kardashians star while she worked as a closet organizer for his then-girlfriend, Paris Hilton.

“That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on,” Barker insisted.

“I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me,” he added.

Tensions ran high during a heated phone conversation between Kim and Kourtney during the premiere episode of the Hulu’s reality TV show, as they confronted each other over their past grievances.

Though the origin of their feud dialed back to when Kourtney accused the American Horror Story: Delicate star for using her 2022 wedding to Travis as a business opportunity.