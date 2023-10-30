Justin Bieber, wife Hailey step out in ‘The Flintstones’ themed Halloween outfits

The Biebers went back in time to Bedrock as they attended a Halloween part on Saturday, dressed up as the popular characters from the show.

Hailey was dressed as grownup Pebbles Flintstone and Justin was dressed as a grownup Bamm Bamm Rubble. The couple had made an appearance at the British blogger Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun’s annual Halloween party, where they were joined by many other big stars.

The Peaches singer was dressed in the animal-print loincloth with a brown strip of cloth wrapped with a little bone. He also wore a matching baseball cap for stay in character. Meanwhile, the Rhode founder was dressed in a PVC green top with a blue tunic and she wore an auburn wig to get in full character.

Before the party in West Hollywood, the singer was also spotted at Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s Casamigos party the previous evening.



Justin and Hailey’s coordinated outfits come after the model sat down for an interview with GQ Hype last week where she talked about why they dress so differently.

“It’s so funny because I see so many people talk about this,” Hailey told the outlet. “He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that’s how I’m feeling.”

She added, “We can't sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this and you’re going to wear this.’”