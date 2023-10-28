Kim Kardashian worried Travis Barker is turning Kourtney against family

Looks like the Kardashian-Jenner clan is not a fan of Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker.

Speaking to Life&Style, a source revealed the reality TV family believes that the Blink-182 drummer has isolated the Lemme mogul from them.

And though they are forced to tolerate him during family gatherings, they don’t like the way Kourtney has sidelined her mom and sisters to focus on her growing family with Barker.

“Some of them tolerate him more than others, and some are less outspoken, but they all share an opinion that Kourtney is not the same person since getting together with Travis, and they don’t like it," shared the insider.

Especially Kim, who shares a bittersweet relationship with the Poosh mogul, “believes Travis has been isolating [her] from the family and slowly turning her against them,” according to the source.

“It’s true that Kourt spends a lot less time with her sisters and is more vocal in sharing how she doesn’t agree with a lot of things they do. She has certainly pulled away,” they added.

It comes following reports that the mom of three might bid her farewell to their reality TV show, The Kardashians, once and for all.

She is currently expecting her first child with Barker.