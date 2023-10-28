Radio legend Scott Mills gushes over Harry Styles for his kindest soul

File Footage

Harry Styles is one of the few pop stars that has not changed from the time he was associated with One Direction, revealed Scott Mills.



Mills, who was the face of BBC Radio 1 for 24 years, has recently gushed over Styles for his “purest soul” in his new interview with The Mirror.

Mills revealed that he had interviewed some of the biggest names in the showbiz industry including movie stars and singers during his radio show.

“A lot of the artists I interview or speak to, I have known for years. It's the same with Harry Styles or Lewis Capaldi, they relax with you because you've done a lot with them over the years and that's a good place to be in,” said the 50-year-old.

While talking about Styles, Mills stated, “Harry is a prime example, he’s probably in the top three pop stars in the world and he has never changed.”

“I remember when they came in and I played their (One Directions) first song on Radio One as a world exclusive and Harry was a lovely boy then and he is a lovely man now,” continued the radio host.



Mills remarked, “He is literally one of the kindest purest souls you will ever meet.”

“I used to do a lot of stuff with One Direction back in the day and I did this mad thing where I had to fly to LA and do this thing called 1D day, it was a lot. They were literally shoved into the studio with 10 minutes to go and they were like Scott help us what we're doing,” mentioned the radio host.

However, Mills added, “Harry would always check to be like 'Are you ok? Do you need anything?' and he's not lost that. He had a good upbringing; he has a lovely mother.”

“He hasn't changed and I just think he's the best,” concluded Mills.