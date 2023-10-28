Keke Palmer, little son Leodis transform into spooky characters for Halloween

File Footage

Keke Palmer and her little son transformed into spooky characters of an old Hollywood horror movie, Bride of Frankenstein, to celebrate Halloween.



Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old actress left her fans enthralled as she dressed up as a bride of Frankenstein, whereas her 8-month-old baby boy looked adorable as scientist Henry Frankenstein.



In a shared post, the Hustlers actress wrote for her son, “He gave me LIFE,” giving reference to the film’s story line.

Several fans of the Alice star poured love for the mother-son duo’s creative yet cute transformation in the comments section.

One fan wrote, "I can't find the right words, girl keep surprising us, my heart is full."

"This so very cute! Your BEST Halloween look to ever date," another chimed in.



Earlier, in March, Palmer shared a life update after becoming a mother on social media.

The Emmy Award winner wrote, “Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all.”

"Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!" she shared.



Reportedly, Palmer welcomed her baby son in February 2023 with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

