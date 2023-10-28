Sophie Turner's back on set for 'Joan' in London as Joe Jonas cares for daughters in NYC

Sophie Turner was spotted back in action in South London after reaching a custody agreement with her estranged husband, Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones star stepped into character for her lead role in the upcoming drama series Joan, where she portrays the life of the notorious British jewel thief, Joan Hannington.



While Sophie embraced her professional commitment, across the Atlantic in New York City, Joe Jonas was every bit the devoted father.

He was seen lovingly cradling their youngest, baby Delphine, a heartwarming display of parental care.

The couple, who are parents to three-year-old Willa and 15-month-old Delphine, have navigated a shared custody arrangement, ensuring their daughters spend two weeks at a time with each parent.

This arrangement will continue until January, providing stability for their children amid the ongoing divorce proceedings.

Sophie's involvement in the project was first announced in November, and she expressed her excitement about taking on the role of Joan, a notorious figure in London's criminal underworld, often referred to as The Godmother.

She shared, "I'm so excited to be bringing Joan Hannington's fascinating life story to the screen in Joan.

She is one of the most notorious figures in the criminal underworld of London, earning her the nickname The Godmother.'

A woman who juggles a thriving and daring career as a jewel thief while desperately trying to reunite with her daughter from social services, we witness a mother in turmoil, caught up in the exhilarating world of crime."



