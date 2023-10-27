Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prove to be good luck charms for one another

Taylor Swift reaches billionaire status amid new romance with Travis Kelce

Singing sensation Taylor Swift, who's fully enjoying her new romantic journey with NFL star Travis Kelce, has achieved another milestone as she reaches billionaire status.

Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift seems to be lucky charms for each others as they are winning all the praise, respect and wealth since they bean to date.



Kelce winning all his games that are being graced by her new flam. While Taylor Swift is also achieving excellence in her career and making headlines with her original smiles.

The 33-year-old singer, who's making headlines with her whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce, has been declared a billionaire by the business news outlet, as a result of her re-recorded albums, worldwide Eras tour, and lucrative concert film.



Pop superstar Swift's net worth to be $1.1bn in a prolific year for the Anti-Hero hitmaker that saw her Eras tour and subsequent concert film break records, according to Bloomberg.

Her music catalogue since 2019 is worth an estimated $400m, ticket and merchandise sales from concerts have earned her $370m, while streams from Spotify, YouTube and other platforms are worth $120m. Royalties from music sales come in at $80m, while the value of five properties she owns is $110m (£90.7m).



Swift and Kelce's fans have begun to describe the lovebirds as good luck charms for each other, with one saying: "Swift, let Travis become your good omen for good."

There are speculations that Swift's wealth could be much higher, as its analysis is based only on assets and earnings that could be confirmed or traced from publicly disclosed figures.