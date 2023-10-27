Sarfaraz Ahmed commended for captaincy after Quaid-e-Azam Trophy triumph

PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf greets Karachi Whites captain Sarfaraz Ahmed at Pakistan cricket headquarters in Lahore in this still taken from a video. — X/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf on Friday hailed former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's skills as a captain in guiding the Karachi Whites to title triumph in the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.



"PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf met Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shanawaz Dahani at the Pakistan cricket headquarters in Lahore," the PCB said in an official statement on the meeting that took place at the Pakistan cricket headquarters in Lahore.

Sarfaraz-led Karachi Whites won against Faisalabad in the final of the domestic cricket tournament on Thursday.

"The PCB Chairman congratulated Karachi Whites for winning the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24 and hailed the leadership qualities of their captain Sarfaraz Ahmed while also appreciating the performance of fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani," the PCB said.

Ashraf also reaffirmed the PCB's commitment to continue to work for the players' well-being and support of regional cricket.

The Karachi Whites secured their fifth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title after overcoming Faisalabad at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, prevailing by 456 runs on the final day of the five-day final.

Faheem Ashraf, the captain of Faisalabad, was the final batter to be dismissed, caught off the bowling of Ghulam Mudassar, igniting celebrations for the team led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, who walked away with a cash prize of Rs.10 million.

The Karachi Whites' previous Quaid-e-Azam Trophy victory was in the 2001-02 season when they defeated Peshawar in the final by eight wickets. Prior to that, they achieved a hat-trick of titles in 1990-91, 1991-92, and 1992-93.

Saim Ayub of the Karachi Whites, for his innings of 203 in the first and 109 in the second, was awarded the player of the final.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the captain of the victorious team with 697 runs and 28 dismissals, was named the player of the tournament.

From Faisalabad, Khurram Shahzad (36 wickets in eight matches) and Ali Shan (28 catches and one stumping) were declared the best bowler and best wicket-keeper of the tournament, respectively.