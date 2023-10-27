Katrina Kaif’s co-star Michelle Lee admires her dedication in 'Tiger 3'

Katrina Kaif’s co-star Michelle Lee, who will be seen in an action sequence with her in the highly anticipated movie, Tiger 3, admired the Bollywood actress' dedication to shoot a perfect scene.



Michelle, who is famous for fight scenes, had previously worked with Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow, Brad Pitt in Bullet Train and Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean.



As per Hindustan Times, Michelle heaped praise on the 40-year-old B-town diva, calling her graceful and professional.



"She worked really hard on getting the movements precise and making sure all the movements flow. It was clear she had experience in choreography so it was super easy to work with her. We worked up a sweat," she added.



The high octane scene which will feature Katrina and Michelle opposite each other in a Hammam (a Turkish bath) grabbed the attention of netizens.

While sharing her experience, Michelle said, "We learned and practised the fight for a couple weeks and then shot it. The set design was absolutely gorgeous and the fight was really fun to do. It was wonderful being on an international film."

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the action thriller movie will be releasing in cinemas on November 12.

