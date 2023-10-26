Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's hidden divorce plans

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may quietly part ways and inform the public years after their divorce.



According to royal expert Louella Alderson, while speaking to Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may follow in the footsteps of Meryl Streep and her ex-husband Don Gummer, who quietly split more than six years ago.

She added that the pair has famously had a tough time in dealing with the media’s attention, and thus they would likely not announce their divorce immediately.

"The media attention surrounding the end of their relationship would be difficult to deal with and they have their children to look out for."

On the flip side, the relationship expert spoke of their pairing, and said that the two would make a "lucrative team" and that their relationship has the ability to bring in substantial money.

"While they have their individual endeavors, their partnership has proven to be beneficial for both of them professionally too," the dating expert explained.

In the event that the two decided to part ways, it would bring about problems in their respective careers owing to the image they have built in the public as a couple.

She went on: "If they were to split, it could potentially impact their careers, especially as a couple who have brands built on their relationship."