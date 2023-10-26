Multiple shootings in Maine kill 22, leaves over 50 injured: reports

This combination of stills taken from a security camera and released on October 25, 2023, shows an armed man with an AR rifle. — Facebook/Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office

As many as 22 people were killed in a series of shootings in the US state of Maine leaving another fifty injured Wednesday according to an NBC News report citing officials as a medical centre in the area said it was responding to a "mass casualty" incident.

Reports indicate that the number of injured ranged from 50 to 60 after the shooting incidents were reported at multiple locations in Maine.

Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston said in a news release that it was reacting to a "mass casualty, mass shooter event."

"At this time there are no specifics to share on the number of casualties," the post on its website read.

Authorities urged citizens in Lewiston and Auburn to take shelter.

Lewiston Police Department stated in a recent post on Facebook urging citizens to help the suspect who is currently at large: "Please contact the Lewiston Police at 513-3001 ext.. 3327 if you recognise this vehicle. It is believed that the front bumper may be painted black."



Multiple pictures were released on social media by local authorities showing an armed suspect as the gunman went on a shooting spree in Lewiston.

President Biden was also briefed on the Maine shooting and will continue to receive updates, according to the White House.



Lewiston is the second-largest city in Maine and is between Augusta, the state’s capital, and Portland — the state's most populous city. Roughly 40,000 people reside in Lewiston, US Census Bureau notes.



Maine Congressman Jared Golden wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter that "like all Mainers, I'm horrified by the events in Lewison tonight. This is my hometown."

"Right now, all of us are looking to local law enforcement as they gain control of the situation and gather information. Our hearts break for those who are affected," he said.

Awash in firearms, the United States has recorded over 500 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-governmental organization that defines a mass shooting as four or more people wounded or killed.

Efforts to tighten gun controls have for years run up against opposition from Republicans, staunch defenders of the constitutional right to bear arms.

The political paralysis endures despite widespread outrage over recurring shootings.

More to follow...

