Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's popularity continues to dwindle amid their new plans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who left the UK for the US following their shock exit from the royal family, have attracted massive attentions with their decisions, actions and business deals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have collected huge praise for some their positive approach to ease the the tension of the suffering community with their charity works, while they equally received backlash for some of their alleged attention-seeking stunts.

Meghan and Harry also hurt some royal fans with their accusations against the royal family. Their claims also angered their royal relatives who almost ended all communication with the couple to leave them free to do what they want.

Despite all their moves and plans, the couple's popularity continues to dwindle and they have found themselves as the punchline of the joke on several popular TV shows.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents are now facing a new round of mockery from another animated series, this time from Seth MacFarlane's series Family Guy.

It's not the first time, as the couple have faced this kind of criticism in the past as well. Harry and Meghan have been mocked many times on various live shows and on social media.



The latest episode of the popular TV series, which aired on Sunday, mocks the couple by poking fun at the pair's lucrative deal with Netflix, showing a servant walking up to the couple on sun loungers with an envelope, telling them: "Sir, your millions from Netflix for no-one knows what."

Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry were brutally mocked by long-running American sitcom South Park. The couple were seen holding placards which read "we want privacy" and "stop looking at us".

In a show, James Corden is seen telling the viewers how President Biden is planning a trip to California to visit areas "devastated by extreme weather" - and while he is there, he will "check in on Harry's frost-bitten pe**s".