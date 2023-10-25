Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs in World Cup record rout

Australia's players celebrate after the dismissal of Netherlands´ Colin Ackermann during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 25, 2023. — AFP

NEW DELHI: Australia hammered the Netherlands by 309 runs in New Delhi on Wednesday in a record World Cup rout as Glenn Maxwell hit the fastest century in tournament history.

Chasing the colossal target of 400 runs, not a single Dutch batter could hold their nerves and stood against the bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Marsh.

The Netherlands kept losing wickets quickly and were soon all out for just 90 runs.

Zampa took four wickets, Marsh bagged two, while Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood all managed to pick one.

Earlier in the first innings, Glenn Maxwell and David Warner powered Australia to a massive 399-run total as both the batters, especially the former, terrorised the Dutch bowlers and showed no mercy.

Maxwell's hundred came off just 40 balls with his innings of 106 powering Australia to 399-8, a total their bowlers defended, bowling out the Dutch for 90 in 21 overs.

David Warner also played a key part with 104 for his sixth ton at the 50-over showpiece as Australia bettered their previous margin of World Cup victory — against Afghanistan by 275 runs at Perth in 2015.

Australia were off to a flying start despite losing an early wicket of Mitchell Marsh.

Steve Smith and Warner built a 132-run partnership, getting their side on track for a massive total.

After Smith lost his wicket for 71 runs, Marnus Labuschagne played with the left-handed opener and formed an 84-run stand.

Australia lost wickets in quick successions after Warner lost his wicket and it looked that the five-time World Champions would have to settle for a total between 300-330 but Maxwell's scored the fastest hundred in the history of the World Cup in just 40 balls and changed the fortunes of Cummins' men.

The 35-year-old came to bat when the Aussies were 266-4 in 38 overs after they had just lost the wicket of Josh Inglis and started hitting the Dutch bowlers and scored 106 runs in total off just 44 deliveries courtesy of 17 boundaries, nine fours and eight sixes.

The five-time World Champions play the in-form New Zealand next on October 28 in Dharamshala. Meanwhile, the Netherlands will play Bangladesh on the same date in Kolkata.