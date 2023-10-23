Taylor Swift would be a ‘dream’ podcast guest for Travis Kelce

File Footage

Taylor Swift and her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce is the talk of the town as she once again made a striking appearance at the thrilling Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday.



After confirming their budding romance with a PDA-filled outings, the new lovebirds left the internet into frenzy.

Recently, the NFL athlete's brother Jason Kelce playfully answers Devin McCourty’s question of who would be his "dream guest" on the show New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast.



“I can’t say Taylor Swift. Come on, it’s too obvious. Travis would kill me,” the 35-year-old said in a video shared Sunday Night Football on NBC's page on X.

Later, the Philadelphia Eagles centre played it safe by saying, "we gotta get my Aunt Judy on the podcast."



Moreover, the Lover singer's appearance at the NFL matches drew heavy criticism on the National Football League (NFL) management.

Several media personalities including Kelly Clarkson, 41, recently slammed NFL announcers for prioritising pop megastar's attendance at their games, rather than actual sports coverage.

On September 24, the Bad Blood singer fueled romance rumours with Kelce by making an appearance at the Chiefs vs. Bears game.