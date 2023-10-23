Sia sings 'Unstoppable' at celeb dinner with Kathy Griffin and others: Watch

Sia's performance undoubtedly left a lasting impression on all in attendance.

Sia, the acclaimed songstress, delivered a mesmerizing performance of her hit song Unstoppable at an exclusive celebrity dinner attended by notable figures such as Kathy Griffin, Selma Blair, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The star-studded event left fans awestruck by Sia's incredible vocal prowess, prompting an outpouring of praise from her admirers.

One enthusiastic fan remarked, "She is truly amazing," while another chimed in, "Her voice is simply awesome."



Sia Reveals She's Had A Facelift

Sia renowned for her concealed visage under oversized wigs, has now revealed a hidden aspect of herself – she recently underwent facelift surgery.

This revelation came to light on Sunday, October 1, 2023, when the 47-year-old singer took the stage at the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles.

Her appearance at the event wasn't just for show; she was there to honor her friend, Dr. Ben Talei, by presenting him with the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine award.

She began by introducing herself, saying, "I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about s**t."

With honesty, she praised Dr. Talei, describing her transformation as "amazing" and crediting him as an incredible professional.

She acknowledged, "People go, 'You look nice.' I'm like, 'Dr. Ben Talei, facelift' for like anything you could ever want.

I love him, I can't say enough good about him."