Tina Beyoncé Knowles wishes grandson Julez a ‘musical’ happy birthday

Tina Knowles is a proud, doting grandmother.
Celestine Beyoncé Knowles-Lawson, known simply as Tina Knowles, took to Instagram on Friday to wish her grandson, Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr., from daughter Solange Knowles.
The 69-year-old business woman posted a video of Julez’s special day as the 19-year-old sat at the head of the table in front of a cake.
The birthday boy appeared overwhelmed with emotion, smiling as he looked down, as his musically-inclined friends family serenaded him with a melodious rendition of Happy Birthday.
“Love you kid,” Knowles wrote over the reel, accompanied by several red heart emojis.
The grandmother-of-four further expressed her love and pride for Julez in a sweet and hilarious caption.
“Happy Birthday Julez! And happy Graduation!” she wrote under the video. “We are so proud of you [red heart emoji] This is the song Happy Birthday when you get a bunch of singers together,” quipped Knowles, mother to musical legend Beyoncé.
The House of Deréon founder also gave a shout-out to her daughter, Solange, for organizing a “great” party.
“The party was Great @solageknowles you did that!!! [three red heart emojis],” she gushed.
