Jennifer Garner recalls Reese Witherspoon’s support following Ben Affleck’s split

Jennifer Garner recalls most difficult phase of her life following her split from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner recently shared that her old pal Reese Witherspoon proved to be an all-weather friend following her split from Ben Affleck.



Garner recalled the most difficult chapter of her life at the Hello Sunshine's Shine Away event which took place in Los Angeles on October 21.



The Daredevil star pointed out at Witherspoon who was present at the event and said, "I think back to going through a very public, very hard moment in my life. This one was right there."



The mother-of-three acknowledged The Morning Show star’s efforts, saying, "The way I needed to get through it was to dance cardio."

"And I dance cardio'd so hard, we broke her foot but she kept going," the 51-year-old actress recounted Witherspoon's words "Just keep dancing, ladies. Just keep dancing."



In 2021, the Peppermint actress opened up about the challenges she has faced after her separation from Affleck.

She told The Hollywood Reporter, "Going through it in public is not what's hard, going through it is what's hard, A. And B, my children's eyes are on me."



Garner and Affleck announced their spilt in 2015. The former couple share three children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

