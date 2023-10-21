DAY 15: A timeline of key Israel-Hamas war events

People search for victims under the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaza City's Rimal residential district on Sunday, following Israeli airstrikes. — AFP

As the conflict between Israel and Gaza enters its 16th day, these are the main developments.

Latest developments

The first aid trucks carrying humanitarian aid arrived in southern Gaza on Saturday as Israel's nightmare siege reached its 12th day while its saturation bombardment killed several Palestinians during the course of the previous night amid calls from war-torn residents for a ceasefire rather than food.



On Saturday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas declared that it would not talk about the fate of prisoners held by the Israeli army unless Israel stopped its "aggression" on the Gaza Strip.



Israeli troops on Saturday raided the West Bank home of a senior Hamas leader and detained members of his family, witnesses said.



Eight persons were killed and numerous others were injured when Israeli attacks landed on the Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church property in Gaza City. There were Muslims and Christians seeking refuge.

President of the United States Joe Biden delivered a speech in the Oval Office, a venue often saved for subjects of the utmost significance.

It has been confirmed by Biden that he would ask Congress to transfer money to Israel and Ukraine for emergency relief.

At least ten buildings in the central Gaza town of al-Zahra have been destroyed by Israeli bombing, and thousands of Palestinians are either trapped in the wreckage or waiting for medical attention.

Algeria and South Africa organised large-scale demonstrations in support of Palestine, drawing comparisons to their own experiences with colonisation and apartheid.

Human impact

307 people in Gaza had died as a result of the Israeli bombardment in the 24 hours prior to Thursday evening. Over 4,500 people have passed away.

Six homes were damaged and 21 people were killed as a result of Israeli raids in Khan Younis.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, there have been 21 deaths of journalists and media personnel since the start of the conflict, most of whom were Palestinians.

Between the Israeli and Lebanese borders, gunfire claimed the life of a citizen from Lebanon.

The death of a journalist who was a member of a seven-person team at the border has been attributed by the Lebanese military to Israeli fire.

Fighting

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned his troops that they would soon be able to observe Gaza "from inside," raising the possibility of a ground attack.

In Iraq, a US military base close to the airport in Baghdad has come under rocket fire.

A US warship shot down missiles and drones that were launched from Yemen "potentially towards Israel".

Palestinians are still being detained by Israeli authorities all throughout the West Bank. In the city of Ramallah, at least 14 people have been detained.

Diplomacy

On Friday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Egypt to speak with Egyptian authorities on the Israel-Gaza conflict. Sunak showed his support for Israel on Thursday by travelling to Saudi Arabia and Israel.

The war may worsen, according to world leaders. There is a "risk of a regional spillover," according to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

Biden said in his Oval Office speech that the US was "pursuing every avenue" to free its hostages who were citizens.

In order to reaffirm US support for Palestinians' right to self-determination, Biden stated that he spoke with Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority.

China is prepared to work with Russia to resolve the Gaza problem, according to a Chinese official.