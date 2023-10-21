Jimmy Fallon, Nancy Juvonen's marriage marred by comic's 'selfish' habits

Jimmy Fallon's "selfish" habits have reportedly "taken a toll" on his marriage with Nancy Juvonen.

The couple, who have been married for more than a decade, are going through a rough patch due to the comic's excessive partying contested by Juvonen's "controlling" nature.

“Jimmy and Nancy have always had a contentious relationship, but it’s been particularly bad recently,” a source told In Touch Weekly.

They explained that things got worse during the writers' strike, prompting the pair to "fight a lot," and "argue over money," his "living arrangements and drinking."

The Tonight Show host also moved from New York City to Mill Neck on Long Island for "no clear reason why," leaving his wife to tend to their daughters, Winnie Rose, 10, and Frances Cole, 8, alone.

“Nancy has let him get away with murder in the past,” a second insider noted. “She partied hard with him back in the day. And he always had a lot of freedom. But this is different, they’re never together.”

"If they get divorced, she’s going to take every penny," they warned.

Jimmy and Nancy met for the first time in 2004 via the latter's longtime friend Drew Barrymore. However, they didn't begin dating until 2005.

The pair eventually tied the knot in 2007, and went on to welcome Winnie and Frances via surrogate in 2013 and 2014 respectively.