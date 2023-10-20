Meghan Markle 'will have final say' in Prince Harry's desire for UK return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to Britain is highly unlikely - though, not completely improbable.

At the end of the day, the Duke of Sussex will follow suit to whatever the duchess decides, shared Lady Colin Campbell with GB News.

Poking fun at a report claiming the Spare author was "house-hunting" in the UK, the royal expert said, "You know, anybody who believes all of this pap has no clue of all."

"A few weeks ago it was Malibu, a few months ago they were moving to Montecito, then it was New York," she explained. "They keep on changing where it's going to be."

She explained, "I suspect that Harry knows his place as it's very much head under Meghan's heel.

The royal commentator cited insiders close to the Suits alum, said, "I think she rules that roost.

"She agitates occasionally and gives him a little bit of head occasionally, so that he can do whatever he wants and then she reels him back in," Campbell continued.

"It's a very interesting relationship to put it that way," she added.