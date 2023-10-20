Elon Musk announces new ad-free, low cost subscription plans on X

Elon Musk speaks at a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022. — AFP

Two new premium X (previously Twitter) subscription levels have been confirmed by Elon Musk, one of them will be less expensive than the current $8/month X Premium subscription while the other will cost more and allow users to opt out of seeing ads on the social media platform.

The billionaire has said that he hasn't yet disclosed the costs of these two subscription plans.



In a post on X confirming the new subscription plans, Musk wrote, “Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon. One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads."



In an effort to "combat bots and spammers on X, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount," X has begun charging new users in New Zealand and the Philippines a $1 annual subscription.

For uploading content, leaving comments, liking or reposting other accounts' posts, citing other accounts' posts, or bookmarking posts, the "Not A Bot" programme levies a monthly subscription fee.

An X support page about the new programme read, “This new test was developed to bolster our already significant efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity."

For both Android and iOS devices, a Twitter Blue subscription costs INR 900 per month in India. The cost for web is 650 per month. Additionally, customers can choose an annual subscription on the internet for $6,800. X on iOS and Android has a yearly subscription price of 9,400 yen.