Sandra Bullock’s rom-com ‘The Lost City’ still reigns on streaming

Sandra Bullock's 2022 box office hit The Lost City is still finding success on streaming, 19 months after its theatrical release.

The film, which also stars Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, and Brad Pitt, has made it onto the Netflix Global Top 10 in countries like Greece and the Netherlands.

With 3.1 million views, the action-adventure ranked ninth on Netflix's Global Top 10 for the week of October 9–October 15.

With 14.2 and 14 million views, respectively, the Netflix originals Reptile, which was ranked No. 1, and Fair Play, which was ranked No. 2, topped the list this week.

The movie's success is not unexpected given its prior performance, despite the fact that its placement in the Netflix global top 10 comes after its premiere.

The most recent success raises the possibility that The Lost City 2 may be released soon.

After her experience with Speed 2: Cruise Control, Bullock normally has a "no sequel" policy; nevertheless, the actor has previously said that, given the right circumstances, Bullock could be open to a sequel to The Lost City.

After more than a year since its debut, the sequel has not yet been officially announced, but given Bullock's upbeat attitude and its Netflix success, the likelihood may have increased.