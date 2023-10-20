First aid delivery due in war-torn Gaza in 'next day or so' via Egypt's Rafah border, says UN

Palestinians search for victims under rubble after Israeli strikes on Rafah in southern Gaza this week. — AFP

The United Nations (UN) said on Friday that the initial assistance delivery into the besieged Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt should happen "in the next day or so."

"We are in deep and advanced negotiations with all relevant sides to ensure that an aid operation in Gaza starts as quickly as possible... a first delivery is due to start in the next day or so," the UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said, quoted by his spokesman Jens Laerke in Geneva.

Laerke told reporters, "I do not have an exact time for when these movements will take place, of course, with the hope that they can begin as soon as possible, in a way that is safe, secure and hopefully sustained."

"We need to have the mechanism in place whereby this can be driven into southern Gaza. That does not take away from our call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire."

Desperately needed international aid piled up Friday in Egypt near Gaza, with Palestinians in dire need of food and water after relentless bombing by Israel, still reeling from the bloodiest attack in its history.

The UN says more than one million of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced and that the humanitarian situation is worsening by the day.

Egyptian state-linked broadcaster Al Qahera news had said the Rafah crossing — the only route into Gaza — would open on Friday, but Cairo later said it needed more time to repair roads.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas after the group launched a massive attack from the Gaza Strip on October 7, killing at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

In response, Israeli warplanes have levelled entire city blocks in Gaza in preparation for a ground invasion they say is coming soon. At least 4,137 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have died in the bombing, according to the latest toll from the Hamas-run health ministry.

UN chief visits Egypt's Rafah crossing ahead of Gaza aid delivery

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza on Friday to oversee preparations for the delivery of aid to the war-torn enclave.

Cargo planes and trucks have been bringing humanitarian aid to Rafah for days, but so far none has been delivered to the Gaza Strip, which Israel has besieged and bombed for 13 days.

"We are actively engaging with all the parties, with Egypt, Israel, the United States... in order to have these trucks moving as soon as possible," Guterres told journalists.

Rafah is the only crossing into the blockaded Palestinian territory that is not controlled by Israel, which agreed to allow aid to enter after a request from its ally the United States.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said on Friday that the first aid delivery via the Rafah crossing should take place "in the next day or so".

Guterres said there was an "absolute need to have these trucks moving as soon as possible and as many as necessary", adding that "this must be a sustained effort".

"We are not looking for one convoy to come but we are looking for convoys to be authorised in a meaningful number to have enough trucks to provide support to Gaza's people," the UN chief said.