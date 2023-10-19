Kim Kardashian draws ire for 'trying to replace' Kanye West in kids' lives

Kim Kardashian has hired an extra pair of hands to help her with her kids.

The SKIMS mogul, who shares four kids: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband Kanye West, revealed that she hired a male nanny, a ‘manny’ to ensure a “male influence” in the children’s life.

"It's really hard for me to be really strict and to discipline a lot," she admitted during a confessional in the latest episode of The Kardashians Season 4.

The socialite went on to explain that sometimes she really desires a “partner who would tap me out and take over and handle it” when she is busy, adding, “but, you know, it can’t happen like that.”

"I do think that my household and even our family is very female-dominated,” Kardashian shared. “I recently hired a [male] nanny. I really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports.”

She went on to reveal that the Donda rapper’s cordial reaction to the idea was a pleasant surprise after noting that she was “scared out of my mind to tell their dad.”

Despite the former couple’s satisfaction, the whole ordeal didn’t settle well with the critics, who called out Kim for trying to replace West in the kids’ lives.

"A male nanny can never replace a "Father,"" a user wrote on X, while another suggested: "Or or or…. Let his actual father do that?"