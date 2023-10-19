Meghan Markle took pride in making Kate Middleton feel sorry?

Meghan Markle, who relocated to the US with her husband Prince Harry and children after quitting the royal jobs in 2020, has left the world in shock with her claims about Kate Middleton in her explosive chat with US TV host.

During her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess Markle addressed reports that she left Prince William's wife Kate in tears leading up to her 2018 royal wedding due to a disagreement over bridesmaid dresses.



In response to the question regarding bitter feud between her and Kate, Harry's wife Meghan told the TV mogul: "The reverse happened."

The Duchess of Sussex added: "And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something."

Meghan did not stop here as she continued explaining the situation in her own words, saying: "But she owned it, and she apologised, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing. I actually think it’s – I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised. And I’ve forgiven her."



The Duchess, according to some, took pride in making Kate feel guilty as she later described the princess of Wales as "a good person" and said people should not pit them against each other.

Some royal fans and Megan-Harry's critics think that the Duchess was happy and pleased after bringing tears in Kate's eyes.



The former Hollywood appeared clearing her position about Kate in the same televised interview wit Winfrey in 202, saying: "If you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t have to hate me."

