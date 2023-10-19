John Stamos reveals he was molested by his babysitter

John Stamos revealed that he is a survivor of sexual abuse.

Speaking to People ahead of his upcoming memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, the Full House alum revealed he suffered misconduct at the hands of his former babysitter.

"I mean, I knew, it was always in the back, and I do so much advocacy for the [survivors]," he shared, noting that “it took me writing a book” to reflect on the reality.

"I felt like, I remembered it slightly. It has always been there, but I packed it away as people do, right?" Stamos explained.

“It was weird. It was something that, I think, I was probably like 10 or 11 [when it happened]. I shouldn't have had to deal with those feelings,” the actor continued.

Despite realizing it at the time he was writing an acceptance speech for an award he once received for his advocacy for abused children, Stamos shared he didn’t want to make the night about him.

"And then I thought, 'No, tonight is not about me. It's about the kids. I'm going to pack it away again until the right moment. Otherwise, I'm a phony f***. It's like, 'Come on.'”

Stamos, who is a father to son Billy, 5 with his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos, concluded, "But I'll tell you, if I found out someone was doing that to my son, that's a totally different story."

If You Would Have Told Me is set to hit the bookshelves Oct. 24.

