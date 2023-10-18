Hillary Clinton, Malala Yousafzai to produce Suffs Musical for Broadway 2024

Former Secretary State Hillary Clinton and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai will co-produce the Broadway premiere of the musical Suffs in 2024.

The musical, with book, music, and lyrics by Shaina Taub, tells the story of the women's suffrage movement in the United States. It had its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2022, where it was critically acclaimed.

“We are elated to welcome Secretary Clinton and Malala to our Suffs producing team,” said the show’s producers, Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman.

“As powerful role models, they each inspire millions around the globe in their rigorous fight for equality, and we are honored to have two such profoundly dedicated and courageous advocates supporting us on Broadway.”

The musical is scheduled to open at the Music Box Theatre on April 18, 2024.

Clinton and Yousafzai are both passionate advocates for women's rights. Their involvement in the production of Suffs is a sign of their commitment to the fight for gender equality.

The musical tells the story of a group of women who fought tirelessly to achieve the right to vote, and it is a story that is still relevant today. Clinton and Yousafzai's involvement in the production is sure to generate excitement and interest in the musical, and it is sure to inspire a new generation of activists to continue the fight for justice.