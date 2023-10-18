Israeli soldiers ride in their armoured vehicles towards the border with the Gaza Strip on October 16, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. — AFP

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday that OIC member countries should impose an oil embargo, economic measures, and the expulsion of all Israeli diplomats for a deadly strike on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, the 'massacre' which claimed 500 lives.

Amirabdollahian made his comments during an emergency OIC meeting on Wednesday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to examine the worsening Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

“The foreign minister calls for an immediate and complete embargo on Israel by Islamic countries, including oil sanctions, in addition to expelling Israeli ambassadors if relations with the Zionist regime have been established,” the ministry said.

Amirabdollahian also demanded the creation of a group of Muslim solicitors to investigate any possible war crimes Israel may have perpetrated in Gaza.

Israel and Iran do not exchange diplomatic relations.

According to Palestinians, an Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday night resulted in the death of 500, making it the deadliest attack since the conflict started on October 7.

Ashraf al-Qudra, a spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry, claimed on Wednesday that hundreds had died and that rescuers were still pulling remains from the wreckage.

Following the incident, pro-Palestinian demonstrations broke out across the Middle East and North Africa, and they were held at the Israeli embassies in Jordan, Turkey, and close to the US embassy in Lebanon.

Iran, Morocco, Tunisia, Yemen, and Iraq all saw demonstrations.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas cancelled a summit with his US counterpart and said the hospital blast was a “hideous war massacre” and that “Israel has crossed on red lines”.



Israel's military, meanwhile, has denied involvement in the strike and asserted that an errant Palestinian rocket struck the hospital.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “The entire world should know: it was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, not the IDF [Israeli forces].”

“Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children,” he said.

Nearly 3,500 Palestinians have died during the 11-day conflict, according to health officials in Gaza, and 13,000 more have been injured.

Whereas, there have been 1,400 reported fatalities and 4,475 injuries in Israel.