Tom Cruise once declined for key role on US soap opera Days of Our Lives

Tom Cruise was once declined for a lead role on Days of Our Lives, according to Kristian Alfonso.



During appearance on Hey Dude…The 90s Called! podcast, Kristian shared that she had been cast in the US soap opera prior to the role of Bo.

She told the outlet that five or six actors performed screen tests as part of a final test to find her screen partner.

Kristian remembered Tom auditioned for the role of Bo Brady, who was an anti-hero character in the show.

The actress mentioned about her encounter with Top Gun star on a plane with her late co-star Frances Reid, in which Tom told her he had “tested for the role of Bo”.

For the unversed, Bo role was first played by actor Peter Reckell since 1983. From 1992 to 1995, the character was portrayed by Robert Kelker-Kelly.

However, Kristian played the role of Bo’s wife in the show which ran on NBC from 1965 to 2022, marking it as one of the longest-running TV series in the world.

Lately Tom appeared in the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, but the movie’s director Christopher McQuarrie dished out that Tom wasn’t satisfied with certain aspects of past Mission: Impossible movies.

Ahead of the upcoming Dead Reckoning Part Two, the director stated, “Tom and I are constantly re-evaluating our own work and asking ourselves how we could have done it better.”

“We’ve done underwater sequences previously. We’ve worked underwater in Edge of Tomorrow, and we worked underwater in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, and we left very dissatisfied with those sequences,” remarked the movie-maker.

Christopher added, “The biggest being, not having real knowledge in that area. Everything you’re looking at in Dead Reckoning is the application of knowledge from previous sequences.”