Britney Spears throws more allegations on Justin Timberlake in bombshell memoir

Britney Spears, in the most shocking revelation yet from her new biography has accused Justin Timberlake of having an extramarital affair with a famous person.

In a second passage from her autobiography The Woman In Me, the singer mentions "another celebrity" whom Justin allegedly cheated on her with.

TMZ reports that Britney stated in her book that she did not want to identify the woman because they had a family and she does not want to put them in a bad light.

It follows the disclosure of the details of her four-year romance with Justin. Britney said that when she was only 19, she had an abortion because the Cry Me a River singer believed they were "too young" to have a kid.

The Baby One More Time singer claims in excerpts from her book that her ex-boyfriend "wasn't happy" when she told him she was pregnant. She claims that because he told her they weren't ready to have children, she decided to end the pregnancy.

In an excerpt published in the magazine, Britney writes: "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

In 1999, Britney and Justin began dating at the ages of 17 and 18. They stayed together till 2002.

In the book, she also writes: "I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

She added: "To this day, it’s one of the most agonising things I have ever experienced in my life."