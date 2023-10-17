Kate Middleton's 'The Queen' moment video goes viral

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton's transformation from college girl to the future Queen has been highlighted in a new viral video.



Kate, who joined the royal family in 2011 through her marriage to Prince William, has become a much-loved royal with her inspiring nature, attitude and people-friendly activities.

Kate and William first met in 2001 while they were studying at St Andrews University in Scotland, where both were enrolled in the art history program before William switched to geography.



William and Kate became friends before starting a romantic relationship which was later reported by the press in 2004, after photographs of the couple skiing together were acquired by the UK's tabloids.

Footage of Kate, attending her St Andrews graduation, has been compared to the photos of the royal at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, set against music from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake.



The clips, uploaded to TikTok by user katemiddleton.fp, were taken 18 years apart, showing Kate as a 23-year-old student and a 41-year-old princess.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's mother's 'The Queen' moment video has been viewed over 100,000 times and received in excess of 11,000 likes.

Kate's graduation took place on the same day as William's on June 23, 2005, in St Andrews and was attended by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla.

However, the queen, who was in attendance at their event, did not meet Kate until three years later, at the wedding of royal relations Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly.

