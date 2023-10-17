Reuters calls on Israel to launch 'swift' probe into Issam Abdallah's death

Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah while covering the earthquake in Turkey in February. — Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)/File

Reuters has called on Israel to launch a prompt and thorough inquiry into the cross-border shooting that left one of its reporters dead and two reporters injured in Lebanon last week.

Video journalist Issam Abdallah died and six other journalists were injured — including two from AFP — in firing near the village of Alma al-Shaab in southern Lebanon on Friday.

The journalists believe they were hit by fire coming from the Israeli side of the border.



"I am reiterating my call to the Israeli authorities, who have said they are investigating, to conduct a swift, thorough and transparent probe into what happened," Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

"By transparent, I mean an investigation with clear evidence and explanation, and I also reiterate my call to the Israeli Defense Forces for clarity regarding the terms of engagement in this conflict," she added.

The Israeli-Lebanese border has been rocked by violence since the Palestinian group Hamas killed over 1,400 people in its October 7 attack on Israeli cities.

Afterward, Israel carried out one of the deadliest bombings in Gaza in which more than 2,800 Palestinians lost their lives.

Clashes have left more than 10 people dead on the Lebanese side, including a Reuters journalist and two civilians. On the Israeli side, at least two people have been killed.

Israel's military announced on Saturday that it was "looking into" the circumstances of the fatal strike that killed Abdallah, without taking responsibility.

The Lebanese army said in a statement his death was caused by a rocket shell fired by Israel. Lebanon's foreign ministry also blamed Israel, labelling the strike a "deliberate killing".

"I also ask Lebanon, which has said that it has gathered evidence on the attack, and any other authority with information to provide it," said Galloni.

"I urge all parties in this conflict to respect and work with all media to ensure the safety of journalists reporting in the region," she added.

Galloni paid tribute to Abdallah, calling him an "experienced, talented and passionate journalist" who was "just doing his job" when he was killed.

AFP has urged both Israeli and Lebanese authorities to conduct "an in-depth investigation and provide well-documented, clear, and transparent answers" to the strike.

Israel has deployed tens of thousands of troops on its border with Gaza in preparation for a full-scale ground offensive on the Palestinian territory.

It has told some 1.1 million Gazans — nearly half the territory's population of 2.4 million — to leave the north of the densely populated enclave, in anticipation of the operation.