Beyond the Dream: Shohei Ohtani documentary to chronicle his rise to stardom

Fans of Shohei Ohtani, the two-way superstar for the Los Angeles Angels, will get a chance to learn more about his journey to the top of Major League Baseball in a new documentary, Beyond the Dream, set to be released on Disney+ on November 17.



Titled Beyond the Dream, the documentary will chronicle Ohtani's rise from a young phenom in Japan to one of the most exciting players in baseball today.

Ohtani is rumoured to have given his first in-depth interviews for the feature documentary, which Toru Tokikawa is directing and editing.

In them, the baseball star discusses his upbringing, how he developed his special gift, and how he overcame obstacles to become, possibly, the best two-way player since Babe Ruth.

The baseball heroes, coaches, players, managers, and mentors who have affected him are also included in the documentary through appearances and interviews.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to share my journey in this documentary,” Ohtani says in a statement shared by Disney. “Hearing the stories shared by my childhood heroes has been truly inspiring. I hope this documentary stands as a testament to the importance of resilience, passion, and self-belief in the pursuit of excellence.”

Ohtani's story is a remarkable one. He is the only player in modern MLB history to excel as both a pitcher and a hitter.

In addition to the documentary, Disney+ will also release a short-form series called Becoming Ohtani. This series will follow Ohtani as he prepares for the 2024 MLB season.