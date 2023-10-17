Kelly Rizzo details exit from 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

Kelly Rizzo made a difficult decision on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test while putting herself first.

The Eat Travel Rock founder, 44, voluntarily left the show on Monday's broadcast. But she didn't make this decision lightly.

"I had told myself from day one, you know, talking with my family and everything that. My dad even was very adamant. He goes, 'You do not quit. You do not give up,'" Rizzo tells People magazine.

"And then, we discussed even as a family unless I'm injured or my body just cannot go on, I am not leaving. I will not quit because of fear because something looks scary or I'm just uncomfortable."

"It will only be if I physically can't go on anymore and I will say that's what happened. The body was broken. It was truly completely broken down to where you see I had nothing left in me," she continues.

"I was already really unwell before that last challenge. I was in so much pain, and they convinced me to stay. And then, of course, it's the hardest challenge that anybody faced the entire time."

Rizzo felt she had to "take one for the team" because of the physical toll being on the programme had taken on her, including being in "such physical pain" that she "could barely walk."

"At the end, I was just dead weight," she explains, adding, "Even though they were upset ... to leave the team ultimately was for the best."