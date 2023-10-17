Pakistan football team. — PFF/File

Pakistan on Tuesday defeated Cambodia 1-0, making it their first victory in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers history.



Harun Hamid scored the winning goal for Pakistan in the 67th minute of the match.

The first leg of the tie between the two sides ended goalless in Cambodia.

Star forward Otis Khan didn't feature in the second leg as well since he didn't get clearance from FIFA.

It must be noted that Khan was barred from participating in the first leg by game’s governing body FIFA, which ruled him ineligible, despite him possessing a Pakistani passport.

Khan made his Pakistan debut against Mauritius in a friendly last June. His eligibility was based on his paternal grandfather, Kanwar Jamil Mohammed Khan, who was born in Delhi but later relocated to Pakistan following the partition in 1947, subsequently settling in Manchester.

Before today, Pakistan last hosted a FIFA/AFC World Cup Qualifier in 2011, when Bangladesh played at the Punjab Stadium.

Pakistan will now clash with Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan in Group G in round two of the qualifiers.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Usman Ali, Salman ul Haq and Yousaf Butt.

Defenders: Mamoon Moosa Khan, Mohibullah, Sohail Khan, Juniad Shah, Ali Khan Niazi, Rao Umar Hayat, Abdullah Iqbal and Easah Suliman.

Midfielders: Alamgir Ghazi, Ali Uzair, Rajab Ali, Nizamuddin, Harun Hamid and Rahis Nabi.

Forwards: Waleed Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Yousuf, Fareed Khan, Abdul Samad, Otis Khan, Moin Ahmed and Shayak Dost.