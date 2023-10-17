Courteney Cox opens up about the pressure to ‘look young’ in Hollywood

Courteney Cox has recently reflected on her experience of going under the knife to “look youthful” in Hollywood.
In a new interview with Woman Magazine, the Friends star confessed her mistake of having cosmetic surgery, which she even described it as a “total waste of time”.
“My biggest beauty regret is fillers. There's so much pressure to stay looking young in this industry that once you start, it becomes a bit of a domino effect and you keep on having more,” said the 59-year-old.
Cox continued, “To the rest of the world your face is so obviously changing, but to yourself you don't notice.”
The Scream actress pointed out that she should not give in to industry standards, adding, “It was a total waste of time and I wish I hadn’t caved into the pressure of having it.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Cox was also questioned about being invisible for a day and the actress replied, “I would go to spa with my daughter Coco Arquette,” whom she shares with her ex-husband David Arquette.
Meanwhile, Cox also mentioned that she once had a celebrity crush on Jim Carrey with whom she worked with on the movie Ace Ventura: Pet Detective in 1994.
“He was just so insanely talented and funny,” she added.
