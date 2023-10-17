Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'slightly lost' as couple navigate comeback

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are 'slightly lost'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly come off as 'slightly lost' as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest appearances have indicated that their pair have been rather directionless as of late.

Speaking about the couple's outings, body language expert Judi James, while on the Pod Save the King podcast, noted that Prince Harry in particular has been struggling with his life post royals.

James said: "They are clearly happy together but, in terms of the way they want to brand themselves, I think they're slightly lost."

She went on to explain that the Duke of Sussex’s behaviour as of late indicated that he likely came to the realisation of how easy his former life as a royal was as he now had worries like navigating his comeback as well as upkeeping his lavish lifestyle.

"I think Harry, his body language recently, he maybe didn't remember, when you're not a royal anymore, you do have to look after yourself, work out your own choreography, and there's not people walking around, whispering into your ear, 'This is so and so and they’ve been building their allotment for the past year'."

"I think he probably forgot how, a royal, their life is made easy in the way of being ferried around and all they have to do is, pretty much, stand there and smile and chat to people."