Monday October 16, 2023
Jennifer Lopez, Emme exhibits sweet mother-child moment while out in LA

Ben Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez got out for shopping after recent spotting with husband at McDonalds

By Web Desk
October 17, 2023
Jennifer Lopez recently got out over the weekend with her 15-year-old child Emme holding hand in public, while shopping in Los Angeles flea market.

The 54-year-old Let's Get Loud singer strolled alongside the teenager during the outing on Saturday while sporting a flowy white sweater, coordinating sneakers, and metallic leggings.

While running errands, Lopez carried a gray purse over her shoulder and shopping bags in one hand.

With dark shades on, the Grammy winner kept a low profile.

As for Emme, the teenager accessorized with a black baseball cap worn backwards and wore a gray graphic tee with black cargo shorts and Vans.

Maximilian, Emme's twin, opted not to join his sister and their mother on their outing.

Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony share parental responsibility for their kids.

When she married Ben Affleck in 2022, she assumed stepmother duties for his three children aswell.

Along with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Garner, the 51-year-old actor is parents to Samuel, 11, Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14.

Recently, the couple was seen hitting the McDonalds Drive-thru in Los Angeles to grab a meal.

According to pictures obtained by Page Six on Friday, the husband and wife were seen driving their brand-new, glossy black Rivian R1S SUV to the fast food restaurant.