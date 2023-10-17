Jennifer Lopez, Emme exhibits sweet mother-child moment while out in LA

Jennifer Lopez recently got out over the weekend with her 15-year-old child Emme holding hand in public, while shopping in Los Angeles flea market.



The 54-year-old Let's Get Loud singer strolled alongside the teenager during the outing on Saturday while sporting a flowy white sweater, coordinating sneakers, and metallic leggings.

While running errands, Lopez carried a gray purse over her shoulder and shopping bags in one hand.

With dark shades on, the Grammy winner kept a low profile.

As for Emme, the teenager accessorized with a black baseball cap worn backwards and wore a gray graphic tee with black cargo shorts and Vans.

Maximilian, Emme's twin, opted not to join his sister and their mother on their outing.

Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony share parental responsibility for their kids.

When she married Ben Affleck in 2022, she assumed stepmother duties for his three children aswell.

Along with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Garner, the 51-year-old actor is parents to Samuel, 11, Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14.

Recently, the couple was seen hitting the McDonalds Drive-thru in Los Angeles to grab a meal.

According to pictures obtained by Page Six on Friday, the husband and wife were seen driving their brand-new, glossy black Rivian R1S SUV to the fast food restaurant.