Prince William launches new challenge to Prince Harry, Meghan with smart move

Prince William, who's courting support in the United States, has reportedly seemingly launched new challenge to his younger brother Prince Harry and Meghan with his growing popularity.

The Prince of Wales, who has taken on an increasing number of duties since succeeding to the new role, is letting himself be more relaxed and "open" with the public, a royal commentator has claimed.

The future King, who recently visited a two-day visit to New York to promote his Earthshot Prize, was on a mission to win over the American public with his smart and wise strategy.



Royal commentator Kate Mansey has argued the new approach follows William's realisation that "you have got to have America on side" in the aftermath of the Duke's multiple blows to the royal family's image over the past three years.



Mansey suggested the Prince and Princess of Wales "will be maintaining that [aura] of ‘majesty’ - why they are separate and why they are different, whilst also being ‘of the people, for the people'," as part of their new approach.



She continued: "They know very well what they do well. This is the authentic couple that we have been waiting to see for years. Like William letting slip he went for a run in Central Park one morning. Obviously, people will draw that comparison with the paparazzi chase with Meghan and Harry in New York.

"This is really interesting to see, that William is allowing himself to be more open."



The expert, speaking to True Royalty's The Royal Beat, also welcomed reports suggesting that William and Kate are now seeking to trademark their Royal Foundation in the United States, noting that philanthropy remains a key area where the royal couple reap considerable approval and win over support across the Pond.

King Charles is likely to invest in William and Kate's popularity by urging them to travel abroad more extensively as he 's aware of the success of William and Kate's engagement with the younger generation through social media and public appearances. So the King wants them continue this success into 2024 and beyond.

However, William's new strategy to win Americans could be a warning for Harry and Meghan to do more to remain popular among the people of the States.