Pakistan to send humanitarian aid to Gaza amid Israeli aggression

A Palestinian youth reacts as he sits on the rubble of a destroyed home following an Israeli military strike on the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 15, 2023, — AFP

Pakistan will "immediately" dispatch humanitarian assistance to the besieged Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who are being brutalised by indiscriminate Israeli aggression.

Foreign Office (FO), while condemning the human tragedy in Gaza, said: "The government of Pakistan has decided to immediately dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza, to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers and sisters."

The announcement comes as more than 2,800 Palestinians have been martyred with over 10,000 wounded due to Israel's ongoing aerial bombing of the Gaza Strip.

The FO also apprised that Pakistan is collaborating with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, relevant United Nations (UN) agencies, the government of Egypt, and the country's foreign missions abroad to deliver aid to the Palestinians.

The development comes as earlier, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani spoke with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian with both agreeing upon urgent steps to be taken for the provision of humanitarian assistance.

Jilani also spoke with Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri assuring the latter of Pakistan's assistance.

More than one million people have fled their homes in Gaza in scenes of chaos and despair as Israel bombarded the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip and continued amassing troops Monday in preparation for a full-blown ground invasion.

Israel declared war on the group a day after waves of its fighters broke through the heavily fortified border on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people.

Meanwhile, the UN Human Rights Office has raised alarm over the humanitarian situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave, calling for an “urgent need” to halt hostilities to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.



"The access to water, access to food, the forced evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people into southern Gaza has created a very, very difficult humanitarian situation in southern Gaza as well," UNHRO spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told CNN on Monday.

US President Joe Biden — while speaking to CBS News’s 60 Minutes — has also backed a humanitarian corridor to let people flee the war-hit area as well as allow the delivery of humanitarian aid, including food and water, into Gaza.