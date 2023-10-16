Kareena Kapoor finds ‘dream’ role after 23 years of acting career

Kareena Kapoor Khan seemed to be on cloud nine as she performed her dream role of a detective woman in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders.
The Bollywood diva shared rare glimpses of her character Jasmeet Bhamra in a heartfelt Instagram post.
She wrote, "Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… I was just dying to be that detective woman."
The Jab We Met actress shared that she read a 25-page synopsis sent to her by makers at 1 am, saying, "I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be."
The actress admitted that the film which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on October 14 is 'slightly unconventional'. However, it was made "with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears."
Apart from her fierce character, Kareena expressed her immense excitement for being a first time co-producer of her dream project.
Moreover, the 43-year-old actress hinted at the sequel of the movie as it has "been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows."
Reportedly, the film is set to release on March 22, 2024.
