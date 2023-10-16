Kareena Kapoor finds ‘dream’ role after 23 years of acting career

Kareena Kapoor gives rare insight into her fierce character in 'The Buckingham Murders'

Kareena Kapoor Khan seemed to be on cloud nine as she performed her dream role of a detective woman in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders.



The Bollywood diva shared rare glimpses of her character Jasmeet Bhamra in a heartfelt Instagram post.

She wrote, "Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… I was just dying to be that detective woman."



The Jab We Met actress shared that she read a 25-page synopsis sent to her by makers at 1 am, saying, "I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be."



The actress admitted that the film which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on October 14 is 'slightly unconventional'. However, it was made "with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears."



Apart from her fierce character, Kareena expressed her immense excitement for being a first time co-producer of her dream project.



Moreover, the 43-year-old actress hinted at the sequel of the movie as it has "been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows."



Reportedly, the film is set to release on March 22, 2024.





