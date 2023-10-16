Travis Kelce spotted at Jason Kelce Eagles Game sans Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce attended the Philadelphia Eagles’ versus New York Jets game at the MetLife Stadium to cheer on brother Jason Kelce, but without Taylor Swift.



Fans noticed Kelce, 34, on the sidelines sporting a black baseball cap, black sunglasses, and a green sweatsuit.

According to images obtained by the Daily Mail, that was the same outfit he was sporting when he left Swift's New York City residence around an hour prior to kickoff.

The tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs traveled to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to support his brother Jason Kelce.

Jason, a center for the Philadelphia squad, started the regular season on Sunday for the 145th time in a row to create franchise records.

Fans speculated that Swift, a native of Pennsylvania who has previously expressed support for the Birds, would go to Sunday's game.

Travis visited the game alone a few hours after he and Swift appeared together on Saturday Night Live.

Swift seemed to announce her friend Ice Spice as the musical guest while Travis made a joke about the NFL's heavy coverage of Swift.

They attended the afterparty together after appearing on SNL, being seen coming into the event in New York City while holding hands.



