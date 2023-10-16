Shooting incidents in Chicago killed three people leaving 11 injured

A Chicago Police officer monitors the scene after a shooting in Chicago, Illinois, on March 14, 2021. — AFP

Authorities in Chicago said Sunday that as many as 14 people were shot leaving three dead in the latest incidents of shootings across the city, as officials are investigating and identifying the suspects involved in the gun violence.

According to the police, two people were fatally shot in two different shooting incidents on the West Side early Sunday.

One was found dead with a bullet injury in the University Village neighbourhood on the city's West Side.

Initially, the person was transported to the hospital where his condition was declared critical, however, he later succumbed to his injuries in the Stroger Hospital, police said.

Local media reports indicated that officers were informed about four males running from the scene after the shooting at the victim's vehicle.

There is no additional information available regarding arrests and identification of the suspects.

The police also said that the person was shot in the Heart of Chicago neighbourhood.

City authorities noted that officials responded to a call of shots fired in the 1900 block of South Paulina Street and found a 21-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds around 12:50am.

He sustained gunshot injuries on his neck and body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was declared deceased.

According to witnesses, an SUV was seen speeding away shortly after the shooting.

In another incident, at least two people were injured Saturday during a funeral service in the Gage Park neighbourhood on the Southwest Side.

Officials noted that a 72-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were shot at about 4:40pm near Emanuel's Chapel Funeral Home, 5112 S. Western Avenue.

Police said that also on Saturday, a security guard was critically injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting took place in the West Chatham neighbourhood's 0-100 block of West 79th Street at about 4:25pm, police said. The guard was shot on the CTA Red Line, before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained wounds in the neck area and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the suspected shooter was later taken into custody in the nearby 7900 block of South Michigan Avenue.