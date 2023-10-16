Jim Ratcliffe set to acquire stakes in Manchester United as fans ask clarity

This photo taken on November 23, 2022, shows a Manchester United logo pictured outside of Old Trafford stadium, the home ground of the Manchester United football team, in Manchester, northern England. — AFP

Just a day, after Qatar's banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani decided to cease bidding for Manchester United ownership, a group of club's supporters asked for clarity on the transfer of the stakes as British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is likely to acquire minority shares in Red Devils.



"It would be wildly optimistic to think the Glazers are acting in the interests of supporters or are making ownership decisions which don´t centre on their own priorities," the Manchester United Supporters Trust said in a statement.

"However, what supporters should expect at the very least now is some clarity and an end to this process.

"Furthermore the outcome must include new investment into the club. It cannot be solely about the interests of shareholders, whether existing or new."

"We call upon all parties to put Manchester United's interests before their own interests."

Media reports indicated Saturday that the Qatari billionaire would stop his bid because of "a fanciful and outlandish valuation".

This photo taken on February 26, 2023, shows Manchester United fans watching the English League Cup final football match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London. — AFP

Founder of petrochemicals giant Ineos, Ratcliffe will now settle for a 25% stake for around Â£1.3 billion the BBC said Sunday.

The Qatari banker and British billionaire were the top contenders to buy Machester United after a number of bids in 2022.

The worth of the United is at about $3.2bn, with Sheikh Jassim’s offer nearly double that. The billionaire also pledged a further $1.7bn to finance transfers, intentions for a new stadium and training centre facilities.

Currently, he stopped his bid until the owners improvised their price which could reinvigorate his interest.

About a year ago, the English club announced that it was looking for "strategic alternatives to enhance the club's growth, with a sale one of the options”.

There have been intermittent protests against the Glazer family’s ownership of the English football club by the United’s fans, forcing them to sell the stakes.

In August, the fans of the Red Devils were infuriated after the Glazers — who have owned the club since 2005 — refused to take the offer in excess of £5bn from these two parties.

British INEOS Group chairman Jim Ratcliffe looks on ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League second-leg quarter-final football match between Nice (OGCN) and FC Basel at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, on April 20, 2023. — AFP

The Americans have owned the English giants since a leveraged takeover in 2005 for Â£790 million ($961 million) saddled the club with huge debts.



Figures in March showed United’s debts have grown to Â£970 million.

However, the Glazers are believed to be holding out for a world record fee for a football club in excess of Â£6 billion.

Sheikh Jassim’s bid was for full control of United and promised to clear the club’s debt.

By contrast, Ratcliffe is reportedly willing to buy a smaller stake to break the impasse ownership of the 20-time English champions.

The Red Devils' fortunes on the field have also faded under the Glazer’s tenure.

United have not won the Premier League since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and last won the Champions League in 2008.