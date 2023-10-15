Song Joong Ki gushes over wife Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong Ki admires his wife's beauty at the wedding ceremony of his sister

Song Joong Ki gushed over his wife Katy Louise Saunders on the auspicious occasion of his sister’s wedding at Seoul, South Korea.

The couple made their first appearance after they welcomed their baby boy in June.

For the marriage ceremony, the Descendents of the Sun star wore a black suit, paired with a white shirt.

On the other hand, his wife and British actress donned a black-white patterned co-ord set with a matching long coat.

The renowned South Korean actor was seen admiring his wife in the viral videos and pictures from the event.

Earlier this year in January, Song Joong Ki and his wife announced their marriage along with the news of Katy’s pregnancy.



On June 14, 2023, the Vincenzo actor penned a heart-warming note as the two welcomed a baby boy in Rome, Italy.

"Here, in my wife’s hometown of Rome, we happened to welcome our baby. It’s a healthy son.. and both the baby and his mother… are in very good health," he wrote.

"...I think [our son] is the most precious gift to have found its way to us, a married couple whose biggest dream all our lives was to start a happy family," the actor concluded.