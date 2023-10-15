Khloe Kardashian shares adorable glimpses from spooky Halloween bash

Khloe Kardashian shared adorable glimpses from the Kardashian family’s first Halloween party organised for their children on Saturday.
In a series of Instagram stories, the 39-year-old reality TV star gave a little sneak peek into their intimate celebration, featuring her kids, nieces and nephews in cute attires.
In the black cat themed Halloween party, the little members of the renowned family were dressed as cats.
However, Khloe’s youngest child, Tatum who is one-year-old wore a cute cow costume.
In one of the shared video, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star engaged in a sweet interaction with her daughter, True, who was seen making Halloween-themed crafts.
In another video, Kourtney Kardashian’s eight-year-old son, Reign, spotted making slime with his friends.
Later, the mother-of-two shared a carousel of Halloween party pictures on her Instagram account.
In the photos, Khloe was seen twining with her little son as she donned a cow onesie costume for the party.
"Until the cows come home," she captioned her post.
