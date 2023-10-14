Pak vs Ind: Pakistan's openers dismissed as Indian bowlers strike

Mohammed Siraj balls during the ICC World Cup 2023 ODI match on October 14, 2023. — AF

Pakistan's openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq were dismissed for 20 and 36, respectively, as India sought to pile pressure on the Green Shirts at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Pakistan openers — Imam and Shafique — had got off to a good start with both of them hitting boundaries after the national side were put to bat by India during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Shafique and fast bowler Hardik Pandya sent Imam packing.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are on the ground.

"We were looking to field as well. We have had good two wins. Momentum is very high and we want to continue that. Jampacked stadium, we are enjoying our opportunity, and just want to enjoy. We have to be good in the field. We have had good practice sessions. Same team," said Pakistan team captain Babar Azam.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said: "It is a dream for us, and all of us are going to experience it is. It is not going to change much, dew will also be a factor so we want to chase. We want to keep striving for the best, and come out and play every day."

He added that the team wants to start well and play well, and do their best.

"It's the most important factor, keeping yourself relaxed, keeping the atmosphere relaxed. Gill is back in place of Ishan Feel for Ishan. He has stepped up, but Gill has been a superb player for us," Sharma said.

The world´s biggest cricket stadium was a sea of blue due to a largely Indian presence after Pakistan fans from across the border were unable to secure visas.



The Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma-led sides are eying a win, as the two teams meet each other in this face-off on Indian soil after 10 years.



Favourites India come into the match unbeaten with victories over five-time winners Australia and Afghanistan.

Pakistan, who also won their two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, come in unchanged from their previous win.

Against Sri Lanka, they chased down a World Cup record of 345 in Hyderabad.

Playing XIs



Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf



India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj