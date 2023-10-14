Hugh Jackman gets best birthday gift from estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman gets surprise visit from estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness at 55th birthday

Hugh Jackman got a surprise visit from her estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness at his 55th birthday.



The Wolverine star also posted a picture on Instagram while at dinner at The Polo Bar in New York City on Thursday, October 12.

“Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!! I’m reading your messages, seeing the special videos and experiencing all the feels,” he captioned the post.

A spokesperson confirmed that Jackman, 55 was accompanied by Furness, 67, amongst other guests, as per several outlets.

Nearly a month has passed since Jackman and Furness made their separation from one another public in a joint statement, following 27 years of marriage.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” they said. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

Adding, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives,” they concluded.

The former couple adopted two kids to parent, son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18.



